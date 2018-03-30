Head to Head Comparison: First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) vs. Winthrop Realty Trust (FUR)

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE: FPO) and Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE:FUR) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Potomac Realty Trust and Winthrop Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Potomac Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.69 16.14 Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.15 62.20

First Potomac Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winthrop Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Potomac Realty Trust and Winthrop Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Potomac Realty Trust -7.99% -2.35% -0.94% Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Potomac Realty Trust and Winthrop Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Potomac Realty Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 Winthrop Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Potomac Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Given First Potomac Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Potomac Realty Trust is more favorable than Winthrop Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

First Potomac Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winthrop Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Potomac Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Winthrop Realty Trust does not pay a dividend. First Potomac Realty Trust pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Potomac Realty Trust beats Winthrop Realty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Potomac Realty Trust

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, D.C. region. The Company’s segments include Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership. The Company’s portfolio consist a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant office properties, and business parks. The office properties are single-story and multi-story buildings that are primarily for office uses, and business parks consists of buildings with office features combined with some industrial property space. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned properties totaling 6.7 million square feet and had a non-controlling ownership interest in properties totaling an additional 0.9 million square feet through five unconsolidated joint ventures.

About Winthrop Realty Trust

Winthrop Realty Trust (Winthrop) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through its operating partnership, WRT Realty L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s business is owning real property and real estate related assets. The Company has adopted a plan of liquidation. The Company is not permitted to make any new investments other than protective acquisitions or advances with respect to its existing assets, including providing seller financing to purchasers of its assets if it deems it prudent to facilitate the sale of such asset. It is permitted to satisfy any existing contractual obligations, including any capital call requirements and acquisitions or dispositions pursuant to buy-sell provisions under existing joint venture documentation. The Company holds approximately 10 consolidated operating properties, over 10 equity investments, approximately four loans receivable, one secured financing receivable and one loan security.

