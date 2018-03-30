Critical Survey: Hudson Technologies (HDSN) versus Its Rivals

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hudson Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 7.95% 11.97% 7.83% Hudson Technologies Competitors -4.33% 3.86% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $140.38 million $11.15 million 19.00 Hudson Technologies Competitors $2.99 billion $140.43 million 12.50

Hudson Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hudson Technologies Competitors 348 1470 1777 57 2.42

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.88%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. In addition, the Company’s SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company sells reclaimed and virgin (new) refrigerants to a variety of customers in various segments of the air conditioning and refrigeration industry, and sells industrial gases to a variety of industry segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.