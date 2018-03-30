Head to Head Comparison: IMPINJ (PI) vs. Its Rivals

IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) is one of 80 public companies in the “ELECTRON-SEMI” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IMPINJ to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IMPINJ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPINJ -13.82% -6.01% -4.62% IMPINJ Competitors -12.66% 2.02% 3.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IMPINJ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPINJ 0 6 1 0 2.14 IMPINJ Competitors 879 3747 7420 391 2.59

IMPINJ currently has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 85.61%. As a group, “ELECTRON-SEMI” companies have a potential upside of 16.91%. Given IMPINJ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IMPINJ is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

IMPINJ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPINJ’s peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of IMPINJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “ELECTRON-SEMI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of IMPINJ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “ELECTRON-SEMI” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMPINJ and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPINJ $125.30 million -$17.32 million -44.90 IMPINJ Competitors $3.23 billion $467.62 million 54.13

IMPINJ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IMPINJ. IMPINJ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IMPINJ peers beat IMPINJ on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc. is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads. The Impinj Platform connects billions of everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers’ licenses, food and luggage to applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport and sell. The Impinj Platform wirelessly delivers information about these items’ identity, location and authenticity, or Item Intelligence, to the digital world.

