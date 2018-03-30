Head-To-Head Comparison: Just Energy Group (JE) and Vectren (VVC)

Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) and Vectren (NYSE:VVC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Vectren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 5.74% -214.69% 23.59% Vectren 8.13% 11.91% 3.62%

Dividends

Just Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Vectren pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Just Energy Group pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Just Energy Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Vectren has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectren has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Just Energy Group and Vectren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vectren 0 3 1 0 2.25

Just Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.14%. Vectren has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given Just Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Just Energy Group is more favorable than Vectren.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and Vectren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.84 billion 0.23 $340.07 million $0.33 13.33 Vectren $2.66 billion 2.00 $216.00 million N/A N/A

Just Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vectren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Vectren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vectren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Just Energy Group beats Vectren on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc. (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations. It markets under the brands, such as Just Energy, Hudson Energy, Amigo Energy, GreenStar Energy, Just Solar, Tara Energy and TerraPass. Just Energy’s commercial business is operated primarily through Hudson Energy. Hudson Energy offers fixed and variable rate natural gas and electricity contracts, as well as customized products. Just Energy also offers green products through its JustGreen Electricity and Natural Gas and TerraPass programs.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts. Its electric transmission system consists of approximately 1,028 circuit miles of 345, 138, and 69 kilovolt lines, and 34 substations; and distribution system comprises 4,543 circuit miles of lower voltage overhead lines and 462 trench miles of conduit containing 2,405 circuit miles of underground distribution cable, as well as 85 distribution substations and 54,919 distribution transformers. The company also provides underground pipeline construction and repair services; and energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure, such as renewables, distributed generation, and combined heat and power projects, as well as invests in energy-related opportunities and services. It serves various industries comprising automotive assembly, parts, and accessories; feed, flour, and grain processing; metal castings and plastic products; gypsum products; electrical equipment, metal specialties, and glass and steel finishing; pharmaceutical and nutritional products; gasoline and oil products; ethanol; and coal mining. The company supplies natural gas services to approximately 1,022,000 customers in Indiana and Ohio; and electric services to approximately 145,200 customers in Indiana. Vectren Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

