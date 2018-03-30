Head to Head Comparison: Stratasys (SSYS) and Image Sensing Systems (ISNS)

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) and Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Stratasys has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stratasys and Image Sensing Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 4 8 3 0 1.93 Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stratasys presently has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 26.59%. Given Stratasys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Image Sensing Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stratasys and Image Sensing Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $668.36 million 1.62 -$38.27 million N/A N/A Image Sensing Systems $14.52 million 1.52 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Image Sensing Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stratasys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and Image Sensing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -5.98% 0.66% 0.55% Image Sensing Systems 14.31% 30.65% 23.15%

Summary

Stratasys beats Image Sensing Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc. is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs. It also offer rapid prototyping and production part manufacturing services through its centers located in North America, Europe and Australia. In January 2009, the Company introduced the uPrint Personal 3D Printer. In January 2009, it began offering a thermoplastic for direct digital manufacturing and rapid prototyping called ULTEM 9085.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a provider of software-based products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry. The Company develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic, security, police and parking applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, venue security, entry control and traffic data collection. The Company operates through two segments: Intersection and Highway. Video products are sold in the Intersection segment. Radar products are sold in the Highway segment. The Company’s family of products, which it markets as Autoscope video or video products (Autoscope) and RTMS radar or radar products (RTMS), provides end users with the tools that manage traffic flow and support driver safety. Its technology analyzes signals from sensors and transmits the information to management systems and controllers or directly to users.

