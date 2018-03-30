Head to Head Comparison: Telenav (TNAV) & Its Rivals

Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “TELECOMM SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Telenav to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenav’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Telenav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Telenav shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenav and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $169.58 million -$47.26 million N/A Telenav Competitors $17.53 billion $1.87 billion -0.18

Telenav’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telenav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telenav and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 0 4 0 3.00 Telenav Competitors 705 2144 2117 108 2.32

Telenav currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 101.39%. As a group, “TELECOMM SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Telenav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -38.56% -56.00% -22.03% Telenav Competitors 2.49% -36.63% -2.09%

Telenav Company Profile

TeleNav, Inc. (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles. The advertising segment provides interactive mobile advertisements on behalf of its advertising clients to consumers based on the location of the user and other targeting capabilities. The mobile navigation segment provides its map and navigation platform to end users through mobile devices. The Company’s auto and mobile navigation platform allows it to deliver location-based services to auto manufacturers, developers and end users through various distribution channels, including wireless carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.