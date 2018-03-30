Head to Head Contrast: Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) and Plains GP (PAGP)

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE: AMGP) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Antero Midstream GP and Plains GP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream GP 0 4 12 1 2.82 Plains GP 0 7 11 0 2.61

Antero Midstream GP presently has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 60.76%. Plains GP has a consensus price target of $26.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than Plains GP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Antero Midstream GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Plains GP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Midstream GP and Plains GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream GP $69.72 million 42.70 $2.32 million N/A N/A Plains GP $26.22 billion 0.13 -$731.00 million ($4.63) -4.70

Antero Midstream GP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plains GP.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream GP and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream GP 4.58% 22.05% 11.93% Plains GP -2.79% 0.73% 0.34%

Dividends

Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Plains GP pays out -25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plains GP has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Plains GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Antero Midstream GP beats Plains GP on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering. The Company’s water handling and treatment segment consists of long-term fee based activities including fresh water delivery used in completion activity, and water handling services. The Company’s assets are located both in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale in northwest West Virginia and in the core of the Utica Shale in southern Ohio.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas. The Transportation segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment operations consist of the merchant-related activities.

