Head-To-Head Contrast: Cavco Industries (CVCO) versus The Competition

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cavco Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cavco Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $773.80 million $37.95 million 31.76 Cavco Industries Competitors $8.01 billion $302.05 million 25.48

Cavco Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cavco Industries. Cavco Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cavco Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cavco Industries Competitors 413 1986 2400 91 2.44

As a group, “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies have a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Cavco Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cavco Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cavco Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 6.08% 10.84% 7.11% Cavco Industries Competitors -0.33% 4.11% 4.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cavco Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

