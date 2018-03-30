Graphic Packaging (GPK) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK) is one of 24 public companies in the “CONTNRS & GLASS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Graphic Packaging to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Graphic Packaging and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging 0 2 6 0 2.75 Graphic Packaging Competitors 137 801 796 12 2.39

Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $17.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.29%. As a group, “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies have a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Graphic Packaging’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graphic Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Graphic Packaging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging 6.82% 17.09% 4.13% Graphic Packaging Competitors 6.97% 26.17% 5.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graphic Packaging and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging $4.40 billion $300.20 million 24.37 Graphic Packaging Competitors $4.68 billion $274.67 million 19.19

Graphic Packaging’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Graphic Packaging. Graphic Packaging is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Graphic Packaging has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphic Packaging’s peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Graphic Packaging pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 40.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Graphic Packaging lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “CONTNRS & GLASS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Graphic Packaging peers beat Graphic Packaging on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had seven paperboard mills in North America. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. The Corporate and Other segment includes the Pacific Rim operating segment.

