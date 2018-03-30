Comparing NVIDIA (NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NVIDIA and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 4 12 21 0 2.46 Micron Technology 1 4 23 1 2.83

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $213.12, indicating a potential downside of 7.98%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $64.85, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and Micron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $9.71 billion 14.42 $3.05 billion $4.67 49.59 Micron Technology $20.32 billion 2.98 $5.09 billion $4.41 11.82

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NVIDIA. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 31.36% 45.02% 29.27% Micron Technology 38.68% 48.27% 28.38%

Volatility & Risk

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology does not pay a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Micron Technology beats NVIDIA on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVIDIA Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Company’s Tegra brand integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core central processing units (CPUs) to drive supercomputing for mobile gaming and entertainment devices, as well as autonomous robots, drones and cars. The Company’s processor has created platforms that address four markets: Gaming, Professional Visualization, Datacenter, and Automotive. The Company’s offerings include NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputer, the NVIDIA DRIVE AI car computing platform and the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices. The company also provides NAND products, which are electrically re-writeable, non-volatile semiconductor memory, and storage devices; client solid-state drives (SSDs) for notebooks, desktops, workstations, and other consumer applications; enterprise SSDs for server and storage applications; cloud SSDs; and multi-chip package and managed NAND products. In addition, it manufactures products that are sold under other brand names; and resells flash memory products that are purchased from other NAND Flash suppliers. Further, the company provides 3D XPoint non-volatile memory products; and NOR Flash, which are electrically re-writeable and semiconductor memory devices for automotive, industrial, connected home, and consumer applications. It markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and retailers through its internal sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors; and through a Web-based customer direct sales channel, and channel and distribution partners. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

