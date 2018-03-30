Head-To-Head Contrast: RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) and Engility (EGL)

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ: RADA) and Engility (NYSE:EGL) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and Engility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Ind. 0 0 0 0 N/A Engility 1 4 4 0 2.33

Engility has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.34%. Given Engility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Engility is more favorable than RADA Electronic Ind..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Engility shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Engility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RADA Electronic Ind. and Engility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Ind. $26.18 million 2.96 $2.23 million N/A N/A Engility $1.93 billion 0.47 -$35.19 million $2.33 10.47

RADA Electronic Ind. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Engility.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Ind. and Engility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Ind. 8.55% 8.49% 5.90% Engility -1.82% 12.16% 4.10%

Risk and Volatility

RADA Electronic Ind. has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engility has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an aviation and defense company. The Company develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including, avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)), airborne data/video recording and management systems, inertial navigation systems and tactical land radars for defense forces and border protection systems. The Company’s product lines include Military avionics (Data/video recorders, core avionics for aircraft and UAVs); Inertial navigation systems (INS) for aerial and land platforms, and Tactical Radars for defense forces and border protection systems (land-based). The Company’s INS products are used by multiple combat platforms and weapon systems. The Company develops ground radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. Its products are primarily sold to governmental agencies, governmental authorities and government-owned companies.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc. (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services. The Company operates in two segments: Professional Support Services and Mission Support Services. The Professional Support Services segment provides Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) services, program management support and software engineering lifecycle sustainment and support services. Through its Mission Support Services segment, it provides capabilities, such as defense related training, education and support services, law enforcement training, national security infrastructure and institutional development. In January 2014, Engility Holdings Inc completed the acquisition of Dynamics Research Corp.

