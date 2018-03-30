Head-To-Head Contrast: The Stars Group (TSG) versus Its Rivals

The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The Stars Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Stars Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Stars Group 19.74% 21.78% 8.54% The Stars Group Competitors -0.28% 36.39% 2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Stars Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Stars Group $1.31 billion $259.23 million 12.24 The Stars Group Competitors $2.91 billion $263.57 million 75.87

The Stars Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Stars Group. The Stars Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

The Stars Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Stars Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Stars Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Stars Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Stars Group Competitors 569 2478 4145 114 2.52

The Stars Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.08%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 5.45%. Given The Stars Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Stars Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of The Stars Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Stars Group competitors beat The Stars Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

