Head-To-Head Contrast: Tower International (TOWR) & Dorman Products (DORM)

Tower International (NYSE: TOWR) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower International and Dorman Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion 0.29 $47.62 million $2.28 12.17 Dorman Products $903.22 million 2.46 $106.59 million $3.13 21.15

Dorman Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tower International has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tower International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Dorman Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.40% 30.05% 6.20% Dorman Products 11.80% 18.14% 15.22%

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dorman Products does not pay a dividend. Tower International pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tower International and Dorman Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dorman Products 0 4 0 1 2.40

Tower International currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.93%. Dorman Products has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower International is more favorable than Dorman Products.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners. As of December 31, 2016, approximately 83% of its products were sold under brands that it owned and the remainder of its products were sold for resale under customers’ private labels, other brands or in bulk. Its products are sold in the United States through automotive aftermarket retailers, national, regional and local warehouse distributors, and specialty markets, and salvage yards. It also distributes automotive replacement parts outside the United States, with sales primarily into Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Its parts are marketed under the OE Solutions, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop and HD Solutions brand names.

