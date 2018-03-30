Head to Head Review: Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) & TC PipeLines (TCP)

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) and TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and TC PipeLines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners 15.23% 5.81% 3.78% TC PipeLines 62.66% 22.80% 7.23%

Dividends

Enable Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. TC PipeLines pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Enable Midstream Partners pays out 136.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC PipeLines pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC PipeLines has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. TC PipeLines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enable Midstream Partners and TC PipeLines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners 0 4 4 0 2.50 TC PipeLines 3 4 2 0 1.89

Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. TC PipeLines has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.53%. Given TC PipeLines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TC PipeLines is more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Enable Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of TC PipeLines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC PipeLines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Enable Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC PipeLines has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and TC PipeLines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners $2.80 billion 2.12 $436.00 million $0.93 14.75 TC PipeLines $422.00 million 5.86 $252.00 million $3.16 10.98

Enable Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TC PipeLines. TC PipeLines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enable Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TC PipeLines beats Enable Midstream Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers. Its transportation and storage segment provides interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, Local distribution company (LDC) and industrial end user customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing assets in five states. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated interstate and intrastate transportation and storage systems across nine states.

About TC PipeLines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

