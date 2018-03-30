Contrasting First Financial (THFF) & First Merchants (FRME)

First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Financial and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Merchants 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Financial presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. First Merchants has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial is more favorable than First Merchants.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $150.13 million 3.40 $29.13 million N/A N/A First Merchants $385.90 million 5.35 $96.07 million N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 19.40% 8.24% 1.19% First Merchants 24.90% 9.47% 1.28%

Summary

First Merchants beats First Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Financial Bank, N.A. (the Bank), The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute (Morris Plan), First Chanticleer Corporation and FFB Risk Management Co., Inc. The Bank has two investment subsidiaries, Portfolio Management Specialists A (Specialists A) and Portfolio Management Specialists B (Specialists B), which holds and manages certain assets to manage various income streams and provides opportunities for capital creation as needed. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, residential loans and consumer loans. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits: $100,000 or more, and other time deposits.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

