Head-To-Head Review: Franklin Electric (FELE) & Spx Flow (FLOW)

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) and Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spx Flow has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Spx Flow does not pay a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Electric has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and Spx Flow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $1.12 billion 1.69 $78.18 million $1.66 24.55 Spx Flow $1.95 billion 1.07 $46.40 million $1.08 45.55

Franklin Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spx Flow. Franklin Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spx Flow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and Spx Flow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 6.95% 12.97% 7.65% Spx Flow 2.38% 6.13% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franklin Electric and Spx Flow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25 Spx Flow 2 2 4 0 2.25

Franklin Electric currently has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Spx Flow has a consensus price target of $48.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Spx Flow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Spx Flow shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Franklin Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Spx Flow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Spx Flow on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices. It also designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, wastewater and fuel transfer applications. Its Fueling Systems is engaged in the production and marketing of fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems. It also designs, manufactures and sells pumps, pipe, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices and related parts and equipment for use in submersible fueling system applications.

Spx Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

