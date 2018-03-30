Head to Head Contrast: Graham (GHM) and Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Graham (NYSE: GHM) and Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Applied Industrial Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham -10.96% 2.67% 2.03% Applied Industrial Technologies 5.43% 16.53% 8.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and Applied Industrial Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $91.77 million 2.28 $5.02 million ($0.91) -23.54 Applied Industrial Technologies $2.59 billion 1.09 $133.91 million $3.74 19.49

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Graham. Graham is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Industrial Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Graham and Applied Industrial Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Industrial Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.58%. Given Applied Industrial Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Industrial Technologies is more favorable than Graham.

Volatility & Risk

Graham has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Industrial Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Graham pays out -39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Industrial Technologies pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Graham is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats Graham on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. It supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Its equipment is found in applications, such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. For the defense industry, its equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the United States Navy. The Company’s products are used in a range of industrial process applications in energy markets, including petroleum refining, defense, chemical and petrochemical processing, power generation/alternative energy and other.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services. It operates in two segments: service center-based distribution and fluid power businesses. The service center-based distribution segment provides customers with a range of industrial products primarily through a network of service centers. The fluid power businesses segment consists of specialized regional companies that distribute fluid power components, design and assemble fluid power systems, and perform equipment repair. The fluid power businesses primarily sell products and services directly to customers rather than through the service centers.

