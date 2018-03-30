Head to Head Review: Hershey (HSY) versus Aramark (ARMK)

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Hershey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hershey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hershey and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hershey 2 8 3 0 2.08 Aramark 0 2 5 0 2.71

Hershey presently has a consensus target price of $110.69, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Aramark has a consensus target price of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than Hershey.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hershey and Aramark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hershey $7.52 billion 2.77 $782.98 million N/A N/A Aramark $14.60 billion 0.67 $373.92 million N/A N/A

Hershey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark.

Profitability

This table compares Hershey and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hershey 10.42% 116.74% 18.56% Aramark 3.65% 18.68% 4.07%

Volatility and Risk

Hershey has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hershey pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hershey has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Aramark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hershey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes. Its segments include North America, and International and Other. The North America segment includes its chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery business, as well as its grocery and snacks business. This includes developing and growing its business in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, pantry, food service and other snacking product lines. The Company distributes and sells confectionery products in export markets of Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and other regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed, sold and distributed its products under more than 80 brand names in approximately 70 countries across the world.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

