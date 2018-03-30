Head-To-Head Review: Sito Mobile (SITO) and Cellcom Israel (CEL)

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) and Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sito Mobile and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sito Mobile -37.29% -64.61% -32.99% Cellcom Israel 2.92% 8.02% 1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sito Mobile and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sito Mobile 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cellcom Israel 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sito Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.32%. Given Sito Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sito Mobile is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Sito Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Sito Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sito Mobile has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sito Mobile and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sito Mobile $43.10 million 2.31 -$14.56 million ($0.50) -8.04 Cellcom Israel $1.12 billion 0.64 $39.00 million N/A N/A

Cellcom Israel has higher revenue and earnings than Sito Mobile.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization. Geo-fencing targets customers within a certain radius of location and uses technology to push coupons, advertisements and promotions to mobile applications. Verified Walk-in tracks foot-traffic to locations and which advertisements drive action. Behavioral Targeting tracks past behaviors over 30 to 90 day increments allowing for real-time campaign management. Analytics and Optimization is a culling and building measurement system. SITO Mobile Messaging is a platform for building and controlling programs, including messaging and customer incentive programs.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

