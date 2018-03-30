Reviewing Swire Pacific (SWRAY) and Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Swire Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Air Transport Services Group does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Air Transport Services Group and Swire Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group 1.73% 18.48% 4.20% Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Air Transport Services Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and Swire Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group $1.07 billion 1.29 $18.49 million ($0.22) -106.00 Swire Pacific $8.04 billion 1.16 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Swire Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Air Transport Services Group.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group beats Swire Pacific on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements. In addition, the company offers mail and package sorting services, as well as related maintenance services for material handling equipment, ground equipment, and facilities; airframe modification and maintenance, component repair, engineering, and aircraft line maintenance services; and flight crew training, air dispatch, and flight monitoring services. Further, it rents ground equipment and sells aviation fuel; and resells and brokers aircraft parts. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 70 serviceable Boeing 767, 757, and 737 cargo aircraft. The company, formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in investment of property, manufacturing and sale of beverage and the operation of airlines. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through five segments. The Property segment is engaged in the property investment, hotel investment and property trading. The property investment portfolio in Hong Kong comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments and other luxury residential accommodation in prime locations. The Beverages segment is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of products of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). The products include sparkling and water, among others. The Aviation segment provides passenger services and cargo services through the operation of airlines. The Trading and Industrial segment is engaged in the retail business and the sale of automobiles. The Marine Services segment provides support services for offshore energy industry.

