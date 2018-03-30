Head to Head Survey: Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) and Its Rivals

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agribusiness” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cal-Maine Foods to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods -5.18% -1.15% -0.92% Cal-Maine Foods Competitors -18.29% 0.05% 0.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods $1.07 billion -$74.27 million N/A Cal-Maine Foods Competitors $8.40 billion $354.07 million 31.48

Cal-Maine Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cal-Maine Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cal-Maine Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cal-Maine Foods Competitors 221 733 766 49 2.36

Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.33%. As a group, “Agribusiness” companies have a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cal-Maine Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods rivals beat Cal-Maine Foods on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products. It classifies all other shell eggs as non-specialty products. The Company markets its specialty shell eggs under the brands, including Egg-Land’s Best, Land O’ Lakes, Farmhouse and 4-Grain. The Company, through Egg-Land’s Best, Inc. (EB), produces, markets and distributes Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes branded eggs. It markets cage-free eggs under its Farmhouse brand and distributes them throughout southeast and southwest regions of the United States. It markets organic, wholesome, cage-free, vegetarian and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand. It also produces, markets and distributes private label specialty shell eggs to customers.

