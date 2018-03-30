Head to Head Survey: C&J Energy Services (CJ) versus NCS Multistage (NCSM)

C&J Energy Services (NYSE: CJ) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&J Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $1.64 billion 1.08 $18.49 million $0.27 95.63 NCS Multistage $201.63 million 3.31 $2.10 million $0.06 250.00

C&J Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage. C&J Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCS Multistage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C&J Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services N/A N/A N/A NCS Multistage 1.04% 2.29% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for C&J Energy Services and NCS Multistage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 1 13 0 2.93 NCS Multistage 0 1 7 0 2.88

C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $40.08, indicating a potential upside of 55.24%. NCS Multistage has a consensus price target of $24.57, indicating a potential upside of 63.81%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than C&J Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of C&J Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

C&J Energy Services beats NCS Multistage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry. It operates in various North American onshore basins. Its Completion Services segment includes the hydraulic fracturing services, cased-hole wireline services, coiled tubing services and other well stimulation services. Its Well Support Services segment includes services, including rig services, fluid management services and other special well site services. Other services segment includes directional drilling services, equipment manufacturing and repair, specialty chemicals sales, research and technology, and the Middle East operations, as well as cementing services.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a provider of engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. The Company’s products and services include Multistage Unlimited, casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assembly, AirLock casing buoyancy system and liner hanger systems. The Company provides products and services primarily to exploration and production (E&P) companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The Company’s products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China and Russia.

