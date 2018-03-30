Digimarc (DMRC) versus LSC Communications (LKSD) Head-To-Head Review

LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

LSC Communications has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LSC Communications and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 0 3 0 0 2.00 Digimarc 0 1 4 0 2.80

LSC Communications currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.67%. Digimarc has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.67%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than LSC Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSC Communications and Digimarc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.60 billion 0.17 -$57.00 million ($1.65) -10.58 Digimarc $25.21 million 11.26 -$25.77 million ($2.44) -9.82

Digimarc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSC Communications. LSC Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digimarc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LSC Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Digimarc does not pay a dividend. LSC Communications pays out -63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of LSC Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of LSC Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications -1.58% 25.28% 3.42% Digimarc -102.21% -33.46% -31.35%

Summary

LSC Communications beats Digimarc on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc. focuses on traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products. The Company’s segments are Print and Office Products. The Company, through its Print segment, provides a range of print product offerings, which include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books and directories. In addition to printed products, the Company also provides a number of print-related services, such as supply chain management, mail services, e-book formatting and distribution services. Its Print segment services over 3,000 customers, including publishers of magazines, books and directories, online retailers, catalogers, mass merchandisers and contract stationers. In its Office Products segment, the Company manufactures and sells a range of branded and private label products, primarily within the core categories, including filing products; note-taking products; binder products; tax and stock forms, and envelopes.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. It also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. The company's solutions identify, track, manage, and protect content; and enable new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

