Head to Head Survey: Dover Motorsports (DVD) vs. The Competition

Dover Motorsports (NYSE: DVD) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dover Motorsports to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dover Motorsports and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $46.74 million $8.42 million 21.00 Dover Motorsports Competitors $2.91 billion $263.57 million 75.11

Dover Motorsports’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dover Motorsports. Dover Motorsports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 48.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dover Motorsports and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports Competitors 569 2478 4145 114 2.52

As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Dover Motorsports’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dover Motorsports has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 18.03% 7.31% 4.71% Dover Motorsports Competitors -0.28% 36.39% 2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dover Motorsports competitors beat Dover Motorsports on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The Dover International Speedway is located in Dover, Delaware, on approximately 770 acres of land. The Nashville Superspeedway is a motorsports complex located on approximately 1,400 acres of land in Wilson County and Rutherford County, Tennessee. The Company promotes approximately six National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR)-sanctioned events at the Dover International Speedway, including two races in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series professional stock car racing circuit, two races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series racing circuit, one race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing circuit and one race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East racing circuit.

