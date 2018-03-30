Head-To-Head Survey: Movado Group (MOV) and Cache (CACH)

Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) and Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Movado Group has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cache has a beta of -2.31, indicating that its stock price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Movado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Movado Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Cache shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Movado Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cache does not pay a dividend. Movado Group pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Movado Group and Cache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movado Group 4.35% 8.34% 6.36% Cache N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Movado Group and Cache, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movado Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cache 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movado Group and Cache’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movado Group $552.75 million 1.59 $35.06 million $1.03 37.28 Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cache.

Summary

Movado Group beats Cache on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers. The Retail segment includes its outlet stores. As of January 31, 2017, its subsidiary, Movado Retail Group, Inc., operated 40 outlet stores located in outlet centers across the United States. It divides its business into two geographic locations: the United States operations and International operations. It has international operations in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. Its portfolio of brands includes Coach Watches, Concord, Ebel, ESQ Movado, Scuderia Ferrari Watches, HUGO BOSS Watches, Juicy Couture Watches, Lacoste Watches, Movado and Tommy Hilfiger Watches.

Cache Company Profile

Cache, Inc. is a nationwide, mall and Web based specialty retailer of lifestyle sportswear and dresses targeting style-conscious women. The Company’s merchandise offerings extend from eveningwear to casual and daytime sportswear, which encompasses a range of tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories, all of which are sold under its Cache brand. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated 279 stores, primarily situated in central locations in high traffic, upscale malls, in 43 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company designs and markets three categories of merchandise: Sportswear, Dresses and Accessories. Sportswear consists of related tops and bottoms, versatile enough to be worn during the day or out for evening events. Dresses range from shorter lengths for day-time, cocktail, as well as day-into-evening wear to special occasion long dresses. Accessories consist primarily of jewelry, belts and handbags selected to complement its sportswear and dress selections.

