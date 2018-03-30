Head-To-Head Survey: Nomad Foods (NOMD) & Its Competitors

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nomad Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nomad Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nomad Foods Competitors 632 2745 2806 116 2.38

Nomad Foods presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.71%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Nomad Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 6.96% 9.43% 3.80% Nomad Foods Competitors -115.30% -4.00% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nomad Foods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.21 billion $154.28 million 13.93 Nomad Foods Competitors $7.59 billion $479.72 million 6.87

Nomad Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nomad Foods. Nomad Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company's frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. The company also sells its products in Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Denmark. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

