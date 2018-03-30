Head to Head Survey: Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) vs. Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Reckitt Benckiser shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises and Reckitt Benckiser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 2 1 3 0 2.17 Reckitt Benckiser 0 4 3 0 2.43

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $70.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.81%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Reckitt Benckiser.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Reckitt Benckiser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 5.68% 25.23% 11.54% Reckitt Benckiser N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reckitt Benckiser has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reckitt Benckiser pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Nu Skin Enterprises pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reckitt Benckiser pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Reckitt Benckiser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.28 billion 1.71 $129.43 million $3.23 22.82 Reckitt Benckiser $13.00 billion 4.55 $6.97 billion $0.70 24.04

Reckitt Benckiser has higher revenue and earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises. Nu Skin Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reckitt Benckiser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Reckitt Benckiser on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system. The Pharmanex product line includes ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping system, and LifePak nutritional supplements. The Company has operations in various geographic regions, including Greater China, North Asia, Americas, South Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It is focused on offering ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement and ageLOC Me personalized skin care system. The Company also offers household products and technology services.

About Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names. In addition, the company offers home products, such as fabric treatment products, water softeners, and air care products under the Vanish, Calgon, and Air Wick brand names, as well as food products under the French's brand name. Further, it provides infant formula, children's nutrition, and other nutritional products. The company operates in Europe, Russia, the CIS, Israel, North America, Australia, New Zealand, North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea, and ASEAN countries. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

