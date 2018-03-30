Head to Head Survey: S&T Bancorp (STBA) versus State Bank Financial (STBZ)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) and State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of State Bank Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of State Bank Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&T Bancorp and State Bank Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $316.10 million 4.42 $72.96 million $2.09 19.11 State Bank Financial $248.13 million 4.72 $46.57 million $1.20 25.01

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than State Bank Financial. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Bank Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and State Bank Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 23.08% 9.88% 1.22% State Bank Financial 18.77% 9.26% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for S&T Bancorp and State Bank Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 State Bank Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50

S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. State Bank Financial has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. Given State Bank Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe State Bank Financial is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Bank Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. State Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. S&T Bancorp pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Bank Financial pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

State Bank Financial beats S&T Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts time and demand deposits; offers commercial and consumer loans; cash management services; brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. The company also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 57 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 3 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. It also offers various commercial and consumer demand, savings and time deposit products, and online banking and bill payment services, online cash management, safe deposit box, rentals, debit card and automatic teller machine (ATM) card services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 31 full-service branches throughout Georgia. Its deposit products and services include checking accounts, commercial operating accounts, and short-term to longer-term certificates of deposit (CDs).

