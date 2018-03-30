Head to Head Survey: Telenor ASA (TELNY) & Its Competitors

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY) is one of 41 public companies in the “UTIL-TELEPHONE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Telenor ASA to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $15.10 billion $1.45 billion 23.24 Telenor ASA Competitors $13.90 billion $1.18 billion 3.42

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Telenor ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 9.74% 27.21% 7.77% Telenor ASA Competitors -1.70% 4.22% -0.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telenor ASA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA Competitors 365 917 947 43 2.29

As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies have a potential upside of 168.58%. Given Telenor ASA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telenor ASA pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 1,578.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities. The Company’s mobile communication business mainly includes voice, data, Internet, content services, customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services comprise telephony, Internet and television, leased lines, as well as data services and managed services. Its broadcast activities comprise Canal Digital DTH in the Nordics, satellite broadcasting and terrestrial radio and television transmission in Norway and Belgium. Its Other units consist of International wholesale, Telenor Digital, corporate functions and others.

