Healthequity (HQY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “On March 22, 2018, we hosted a day of investor meetings with the senior management team of HQY.””

Get Healthequity alerts:

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

HQY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 699,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,977. The stock has a market cap of $3,690.04, a P/E ratio of 112.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $60,993.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $578,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Kessler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,978,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,992,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,884 shares of company stock valued at $39,401,195. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Healthequity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 15.9% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Healthequity (HQY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/healthequity-hqy-given-buy-rating-at-cantor-fitzgerald-updated.html.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.