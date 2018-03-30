Heartland Express (HTLD) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,497.12, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 8.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/heartland-express-htld-rating-reiterated-by-stephens.html.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.