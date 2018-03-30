Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,511 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1,517.11, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

