HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €86.00 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €86.00 ($106.17) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday. UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €91.00 ($112.35) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €79.78 ($98.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,250.00 and a PE ratio of 17.31. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a fifty-two week high of €96.00 ($118.52).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

