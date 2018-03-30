Helen of Troy (HELE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

HELE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $87.00 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,205.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has three segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

