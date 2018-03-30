BlackRock Inc. Has $138.32 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,345,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.42% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $138,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 214,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 191,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $7.00 price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $848.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 2.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $163.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.65 million. equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

