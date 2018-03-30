Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.16 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. UBS raised Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.04.

NYSE:HP traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.56. 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,016. The company has a market capitalization of $7,030.62, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.31. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,136,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,346,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 41,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

