Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Helmerich & Payne worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 166,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

