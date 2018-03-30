HempCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (HMP)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:HMP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $95,372.00 and $5.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00571498 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006127 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003779 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002863 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00089806 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 2,856,645,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,645,470 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HempCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.