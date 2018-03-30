HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (HENKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs raised HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,679.74, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex, and Ceresit.

