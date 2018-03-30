Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 12,700 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Concert Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Aldrich sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $249,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,907.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,563. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $22.90 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 66.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS set a $34.00 target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas.

