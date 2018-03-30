Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.33% of MFA Financial worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 125,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 633,880 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 852,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on MFA Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,936. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $2,960.29, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.27%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

