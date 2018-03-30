Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $270,000 in VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI) Stock

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,320,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 246,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 556,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 36,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $530,497.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,999,620 shares in the company, valued at $100,584,539.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 205,765 shares of company stock worth $2,858,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

VDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VASCO Data Security International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VDSI opened at $12.95 on Friday. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $516.07, a PE ratio of -22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. VASCO Data Security International had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VASCO Data Security International Profile

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

