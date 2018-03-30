Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 436,114 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 980,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 208.8% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 285,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 193,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 79,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 8.00. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $112,819.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,403.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient.

