Herbalife (HLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

HLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $94.27 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,494.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.47. Herbalife has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $100.45.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 457.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $2,673,569.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,464.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jossie Aspauza sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $903,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $7,450,563. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Herbalife by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Herbalife by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

