Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage-Crystal Clean earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1570898133969 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $23.55. 266,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.90. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.15%. research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

