Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $27.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,031.79. 2,726,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,649. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $817.02 and a 12-month high of $1,186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $697,951.25, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total value of $4,370,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,164.43, for a total value of $6,625,606.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,353.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $53,035,301. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morningstar reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

