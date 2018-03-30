Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics Inc Reduced by Leerink Swann (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HRTX. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,777.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.87. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 641.87% and a negative return on equity of 230.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

