Hershey Co (HSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $108.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hershey by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 76,158 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Hershey by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. 896,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,602. Hershey has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20,829.30, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.656 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.04%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

