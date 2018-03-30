Comparing Hess (HES) & Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) and Hess (NYSE:HES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Hess shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and Hess’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $691.50 million 2.07 $58.96 million $1.30 24.66 Hess $5.41 billion 2.95 -$4.07 billion ($13.12) -3.86

Mammoth Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hess. Hess is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mammoth Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hess pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mammoth Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Hess pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and Hess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services 8.54% 14.30% 9.44% Hess -74.55% -9.82% -5.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mammoth Energy Services and Hess, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 1 9 0 2.90 Hess 2 9 6 0 2.24

Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.50%. Hess has a consensus target price of $52.24, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Hess’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hess is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s segments include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services. Its Completion and Production Services division provides pressure pumping services, pressure control Services, flowback services and equipment rentals. Its Natural Sand Proppant Services division is engaged in selling, distributing and producing proppant for hydraulic fracturing. Its Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services division provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment. Its Remote Accommodation Services division provides housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had total proved reserves of 1,154 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of NGLs, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

