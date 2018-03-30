Hexx Trading Down 32.8% This Week (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $957,400.00 and approximately $12,799.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008999 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Hexx has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,836.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.05630950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.99 or 0.10131700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.01703630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.02519930 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00209230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00651464 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.02776770 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

Hexx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,564,451 coins. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.cash.

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

